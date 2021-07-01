Active Caseload Drops In Tamil Nadu, Vaccination Process Can Be Accelerated If Provided In Sufficient Amount

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported 4,506 new COVID cases and 5537. This has brought the active caseload to 38,191 but on the other hand, an addition of 113 deaths has pushed the total death toll to 32,619.

Among the total infected cases, Coimbatore district reported a maximum of 514 new cases and 12 deaths, followed by Erode district with 420 cases, and Salem and Tiruppur districts with 295 and 270 respectively. The Capital city of Tamil Nadu, reported 257 new cases with 15 fatalities.

MA Subramanian, minister for Medical and Family Welfare said that the state of Tamil Nadu would receive 71 lakh vaccines in July. He further said that the centre has allocated 50lakh vaccines for the month of June and the distribution of vaccines will be done in a phase-wise manner. Addressing the reporters, he added that "In Tamil Nadu, about four lakh vaccine doses are administered on a daily basis. If we receive the required doses, we can administer up to seven lakh per day." He affirmed that Tamil Nadu has infrastructure to vaccinate up to two crore patients per month only if the Union Government could provide enough supply of the same.

On account of the shortage in vaccine doses, the state health department obtained 2.5 lakh doses from the Centre's drug store for emergency usage. He stated that the state currently has 3.38 lakh doses which are to be administered in various districts without any delay.