Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh, CM puts up Bastar roadmap

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday, unveiling an ambitious blueprint to transform Bastar from a Naxal-affected region into a thriving industrial hub.

The meeting also touched on preparations for Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to address a rally in Mohbhatta village near Bilha in Bilaspur district and inaugurate several key development projects.

Preparations for the event are in full swing.

Sai emphasised the state government’s commitment to turning Bastar into an economic powerhouse, creating more jobs for the youth and uplifting tribal communities. The master plan presented by Sai focuses on developing infrastructure, industries, and tourism in areas previously impacted by Naxalism.

He highlighted the significant strides made in combating Naxalism, crediting the combined efforts of security forces and public participation. Sai noted that development initiatives have reached former Naxal strongholds, fostering trust in government policies and paving the way for progress.

The CM further discussed Chhattisgarh’s new industrial policy, which includes measures like single-window clearance and tax exemptions to attract investors. These policies have already garnered interest from major companies, boosting the state’s economic prospects. Women empowerment and rural development were also key topics of discussion.

Sai outlined initiatives aimed at making rural women self-reliant through self-employment schemes. Women's self-help groups in Bastar are being strengthened, providing economic independence and livelihood opportunities. Efforts to promote minor forest produce, organic farming, handloom, bamboo industries, and handicrafts are revitalising the local economy, Sai informed the Prime Minister.

Additionally, women are being connected with startups and small industries to enhance production and marketing, enabling them to contribute to the state’s growth, he said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his support for these initiatives, assuring the state of the central government’s full cooperation in driving Chhattisgarh’s development forward.



