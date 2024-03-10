AIADMK urges TN Guv to order inquiry in Jaffer Sadiq drug racket case

Chennai: AIADMK on Sunday urged Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to order an independent inquiry into the political links of the alleged drug racket kingpin Jaffer Sadiq.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPK) who met the Governor said: “We have been informing the Governor about the drug trafficking in the state and how the drug abuse has led to serious deterioration of law and order situation.”

“Given the fact that there is a possibility that DMK, the Chief Minister and his family could be a direct beneficiary of the finances of this suspected drug cartel, it is necessary that an independent inquiry must be conducted,” he said.

He said that the Governor must order an independent probe into the role of the accused Sadiq in DMK and the family businesses of the Chief Minister and his son and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He said it is likely that Jaffer Sadiq used his association with the DMK, its leaders and the family of the Chief Minister to administer an international drug cartel out of Chennai.

He said that the accused Jaffer Sadiq was also named a criminal in a 2019 case for trafficking drugs into Malaysia.

EPS said that the people were expecting the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over the connection they had with the alleged drug kingpin.

Jaffer Sadiq was expelled from the DMK after his name surfaced in the multi-crore drug racket of which he has been named the alleged kingpin.

The accused was an office bearer of the DMK NRI wing of Chennai district.