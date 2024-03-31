AIADMK will ally again with BJP after LS elections, says Chidambaram

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday claimed that the AIADMK will again align with the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing Congress workers at Aranthangi in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district while campaigning, he noted that the AIADMK had been part of the BJP-led NDA till September 2023 and that post-elections, the revival of their earlier bonhomie was a certainty.

The AIADMK and the BJP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly elections together. However, it snapped ties with the BJP in September last year and is fighting the Lok Sabha elections along with parties like the DMDK, the SDPI, and the PT.

Chidambaram, while addressing media persons at Pudukottai later, accused the BJP of trying to destroy other political parties and cited the Income Tax Department's notice to the Congress imposing a penalty as a clear example. He also alleged the BJP had itself collected a large amount through electoral bonds.

He also said that the people of the country would soon realise that the BJP idea of "One Nation, One Election" was nothing other than "One Country, One Party".

Chidambaram‘s son Karthi Chidambaram is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat.