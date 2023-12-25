Live
Akali Dal to establish party units in states with Sikh population
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced plans to establish party units in states with Sikh populations.
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced plans to establish party units in states with Sikh populations.
He made the announcement after holding a meeting with Sikhs of Patna Sahib and Mumbai at the party’s Delhi state unit President Paramjit Singh Sarna’s residence here.
Badal said that a SAD committee would be sent to Patna Sahib on December 30 and it would not only hold meetings with the local Sikh sangat there but also make necessary arrangements for the establishment of the unit.
"After Patna Sahib, the committee will visit other states from where the demand is coming," he said, as per a statement.
Answering a media query, he said this was part of a process to effect ‘panthic’ (religious group) unity in the Sikhs.
"The community is facing various challenges and the resolution of all can only be achieved if we all get united under the flag of the ‘panth’ -- that of the Shiromani Akali Dal," he added.