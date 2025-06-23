Amazon Diagnostics: Book Lab Tests at Home with Fast Results in 6 Cities

Amazon Diagnostics is a new service from Amazon in India. It lets people book medical tests from their phones using the Amazon app. A health worker comes to your home to collect the sample, like blood, within 60 minutes. You can get your test results online in as little as 6 hours.

This service works in six big cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It covers over 450 areas in these cities. People can choose from over 800 types of medical tests. Everything happens at home — no need to go to a clinic or wait in long lines.

Amazon Diagnostics works with Orange Health Labs. Orange Health is a trusted lab company in India. They make sure the tests are done well and quickly. Amazon helps with booking, timing, and fast service.

Amazon now offers full healthcare services through Amazon Medical. This includes online doctor visits (Amazon Clinic), ordering medicine (Amazon Pharmacy), and lab tests at home (Amazon Diagnostics). Everything is simple, fast, and available on the Amazon app.