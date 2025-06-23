Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Amazon Diagnostics: Book Lab Tests at Home with Fast Results in 6 Cities
Amazon Diagnostics is a new at-home lab testing service in India. Customers in six major cities can book tests on the Amazon app, get sample collections at home in under 60 minutes, and receive digital reports in as little as 6 hours.
Amazon Diagnostics is a new service from Amazon in India. It lets people book medical tests from their phones using the Amazon app. A health worker comes to your home to collect the sample, like blood, within 60 minutes. You can get your test results online in as little as 6 hours.
This service works in six big cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It covers over 450 areas in these cities. People can choose from over 800 types of medical tests. Everything happens at home — no need to go to a clinic or wait in long lines.
Amazon Diagnostics works with Orange Health Labs. Orange Health is a trusted lab company in India. They make sure the tests are done well and quickly. Amazon helps with booking, timing, and fast service.
Amazon now offers full healthcare services through Amazon Medical. This includes online doctor visits (Amazon Clinic), ordering medicine (Amazon Pharmacy), and lab tests at home (Amazon Diagnostics). Everything is simple, fast, and available on the Amazon app.