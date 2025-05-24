Andhra Pradesh Seeks Central Support to Boost Electronics Manufacturing Sector

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in Delhi today to present a detailed proposal highlighting the state’s potential in supporting India’s ambitions in electronics manufacturing.

During the meeting, Naidu expressed appreciation for the Centre’s initiatives, particularly the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), which aims to strengthen India’s position as a global electronics production hub.

He emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s readiness to align with this vision through progressive state policies, including the Semiconductor Display Fab Policy and the Electronics Manufacturing Policy. These frameworks are designed to attract investment through fiscal incentives and streamlined infrastructure offerings.

Naidu outlined the state’s competitive advantages, which include four upcoming Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, a skilled talent pool, robust logistics infrastructure, and a pro-industry governance model. He underscored Andhra Pradesh’s strategic position to absorb global supply chain shifts away from China and contribute significantly to India's goal of achieving electronics self-reliance.