Aparna: Mulayam would have attended Ram temple event
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Thursday said that had he been alive he would have surely attended the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Aparna Yadav, who is the BJP leader, said she has got the invitation for the ceremony and that it was a matter of pride for all “Sanatani” that this moment of happiness has arrived.
“I think he would have definitely gone if he had been alive,” Aparna Yadav told PTI when asked if Mulayam Singh Yadav would have accepted the invitation.
On January 13, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav thanked the Ram temple trust for inviting him to the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, and said he would visit the temple with his family after the event.
On the opposition terming the consecration ceremony as a BJP event, Aparna Yadav said, “This shows their narrow mindedness. This temple is not of any party. They are themselves showing their ‘sanskar’ (culture).” This temple was not constructed with labour of one person, but faith of many is involved in it, she said. Aparna Yadav is wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta.