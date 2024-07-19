Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
Army repulses Pak terror attack
Jammu: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said, as security forces continued their search in the region for the ultras that killed four soldiers three days ago.
The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when the terrorists opened fire on a temporary camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operation, they said.
