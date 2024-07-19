Army repulses Pak terror attack

Jammu: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said, as security forces continued their search in the region for the ultras that killed four soldiers three days ago.

The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when the terrorists opened fire on a temporary camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operation, they said.

