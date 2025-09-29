Asia Cup row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asks PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to promptly return trophy and medals

BCCI Devajit Saikia statement is Asian Cricket Council chairman and Pakistan board chief Mohsin Naqvi of leaving with the Asia Cup trophy dispute and the players' medals following India's win. According to Saikia as a result of the fact that Team India chose not to accept the silverware Naqvi had given them in the post-match ceremony He allegedly Asia Cup medals return. The BCCI has taken the decision to file an official protest against Naqvi in the next ICC meeting.

"We were already deciding not to accept the trophy away from the ACC chairman, who has a prominent role within Pakistan cricket. This is incredibly unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We anticipate the trophy and the medals back to India in the near future and will discuss this issue in the ICC conference in November." Saikia told reporters following India's five-wicket victory against Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup controversy the third time they beat Pakistan, their arch-rivals in the tournament.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's blog post on X that read, "em data-end="1394" data-start="1292 ">"#OperationSindoor on the field of games. Results are the same - India triumphs! Congratulations to our cricketers" Saikia made an analogy between the nation's victory on the battlefield as well as in the cricket field.

"Our military has proven themselves on the frontiers and our cricketers have shown similar in Dubai. This is a significant event in the history of Indian cricket. It was earlier Operation Sindoor, and today it's Operation Killa. This victory is a perfect response to the constantly threatening remarks from some hostile sources," he remarked.

Saikia was also quick to reiterate BCCI's long-standing policy regarding matches played against Pakistan. "We remain committed to following the guidelines set by the Government of India. In bilateral India Pakistan cricket row, India will not play against Pakistan or any other nation that is hostile to India. That has been the norm since the last 12-15 years.