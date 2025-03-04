Atishi leads AAP countdown to March 8 for Rs 2,500 payment to Delhi's women; BJP calls it gimmick

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday launched a four-day countdown to March 8 demanding that the BJP government in Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfil the poll promise of paying Rs 2,500 per month to each woman in the national Capital, by that date.

However, the BJP hit back calling it a gimmick by AAP leaders to remain in the news after the humiliating defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Leading a march by AAP workers, holding placards and banners with the slogan “Bas 4 din aur (Just 4 more days to go)", Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Atishi demanded the release of the promised monthly payment to women.

“We are not protesting but just waiting. Modiji had said that the first installment of Rs 2,500 would land in bank accounts of women on March 8. Today the date is March 4 so just four days remain and women are eagerly waiting for the money,” she said.

“We are waiting that women will start getting the instalment in the next four days,” said former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, recalling PM Modi’s guarantee to women that on March 8 which is International Women's Day the first instalment of Rs 2,500 each would be released.

"He had said that women should link their bank accounts with their phones as the first instalment of Rs 2,500 will come on March 8. We are waiting for the fulfilment of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’”, she said.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the AAP protest as a desperate attempt by Atishi to save her job as LoP in Delhi Assembly.

“We welcome them to hold their protest. They are welcome to come to our homes and protest if it helps them save their jobs,” he said.

He said it is Atishi’s compulsion to hold the protest and divert attention from the misdeeds of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which have been coming to light over the last 15 days.