Attack on ED men: Special PMLA court rejects plea for 'no-coercive action’ against Shahjahan

Kolkata: A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Tuesday rejected an appeal for interim “no-coercive action” against absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan who is accused of masterminding the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The special court judge observed that the ED had already shown enough restraint and a “no-coercive approach” in the matter.

The anticipatory bail application by Shahjahan, who is underground, came up for hearing at the special court on Tuesday afternoon.

The judge asked the ED counsel the details of the charges against Shahjahan. When the ED counsel sought some time for submitting the details on this count, the judge adjourned the hearing in the matter till February 3.

At that point of time Shahjahan's counsel moved the plea for “no-coercive action” by ED against his client during the interim period.

Turning down that plea the judge made the observation that the ED had already shown enough of a “no-coercive approach” in the matter.

Meanwhile, a fresh video has surfaced where the accused has warned that henceforth he would resort to “politics of revenge.”

Claiming that whatever he had done was for the sake of the common people, the accused was also heard claiming that he was not afraid of central agencies since he had the support of the common people.