Barely visible roads: Residents share ordeals as dust storm hits Delhi-NCR

Gurugram: A sudden dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept through Delhi-NCR late Wednesday night, severely disrupting traffic, reducing visibility, and significantly deteriorating air quality.

In Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR cities, the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 200 mark, entering the ‘poor’ category and raising health concerns among residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for dust storms across the region.

Several trees were uprooted in various parts of Gurugram, including Sectors 15, 18, 32, 37, Kadipur Industrial Area, Palam Vihar, and Sector 51, making commuting hazardous.

"It was shocking. A huge cloud of dust hit us out of nowhere this morning. The roads were barely visible, and I saw branches falling right in front of my car. It was terrifying," said Sanjay Siwan, a resident of Sector 38.

Tushar Singh, from Sector 65, added, "When I looked out from my balcony last night, the entire area was blanketed in dust. The wind was so strong it rattled my windows."

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors and warned of a possible hailstorm in the region. It also flagged the risk of damage to weak structures, plantations, and standing crops.

This was the second consecutive day of dust storms in the city. Following the storm, the maximum temperature in Gurugram dropped by 2 degrees Celsius -- from 42.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 38.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Dust particles stirred up by the storm are considered hazardous, especially for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis.

Wind speeds dropped significantly post-midnight, settling around 3-7 km/h, which caused dust to remain suspended in the atmosphere. Morning visibility was notably poor, fluctuating between 1,200 and 1,400 meters.

The combination of poor visibility and polluted air continues to pose a serious risk to both commuters and individuals with health vulnerabilities.