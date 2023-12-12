Bengal cash-for-school job case: ED seeks medical report on Sujay Bhadra from hospital

Kolkata : Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is unclear about the exact medical condition of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, the prime accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal, has now sought a particular medical report from the authorities of the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital.

Sources said the particular report that was sought by the ED officials is on the coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) vessel, to have an idea on why the accused had to remain admitted four months after his bypass surgery was completed in August this year.



Sources also said that after getting the particular report from the S.S.K.M. authorities, the ED sleuths are planning to get it cross- checked by experts in the related field from any Centre-run hospital to clear the confusion in the matter.



At the same time, ED has decided to strengthen the security and surveillance at the ICU of the cardiology department of S.S.K.M. Last week following the request of the ED officials, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) authorities deputed two of its armed personnel in front of the ICU where Bhadra is admitted now.



Now, from Tuesday onwards ED have decided to depute two of its own officers on rotational basis for 24 hours at the cabin, so the entire activities concerning the bed number 18 of ICU, where Bhadra has been accommodated, can be kept under strict supervision and surveillance round the clock.



To recall, Bhadra was supposed to be shifted from S.S.K.M. to Centre-run ESI Hospital in the southern outskirts of Kolkata for the compulsory medical examinations before conducting his voice sampling test. The ED sleuths accordingly reached S.S.K.M. along with an ambulance for that shifting purpose.



However, they had to return empty-handed as the S.S.K.M. authorities informed them that Bhadra had to be shifted to the ICU the night before as he complained about chest pain. Later it was revealed that Bhadra had been accommodated at a bed in the ICU which is reserved for the children.

