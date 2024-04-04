Bengal Guv recommends removal of Education Minister Bratya Basu over MCC 'violation'

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday recommended the removal of state Education Minister Bratya Basu from his chair with immediate effect over charges of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation.

According to sources in the Raj Bhavan, the Governor has taken note of Basu’s presence at a convention of Trinamool Congress at the Gour Banga University in North Bengal on March 30, which amounted to a violation of the MCC.

On March 30, a convention of the Trinamool-affiliated West Bengal College & University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) was held at the Gour Banga University where Education Minister Basu, who is also the WBCUPA President, was present.

However, this action of Basu was considered a violation of the MCC by the Governor's office, which has now recommended his immediate removal from the Education Minister's chair.

Reacting to the development, Basu called the Governor's recommendation 'hilarious', stating that had he violated the MCC, the matter should have been brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“It is the prerogative of any political party to bring any such matter to the notice of the ECI, which can take appropriate action. By raising such an accusation, the Governor has misused his Constitutional post and showed his political identity,” Basu said.

He also claimed that as per the provisions of the Constitution, the authority for appointing or recommending the removal of any member of the state Cabinet rests with the Chief Minister.

“He (the Governor) has not only shown his true colours, but has also exceeded his Constitutional limit,” Basu said.