Berhampur: Bikram Panda Ganjam planning panel chief
Berhampur: Berhampur BJD MLA Bikram Kumar Panda has been nominated as Chairperson of District Planning Committee for Ganjam district.
The District Planning Committee chief will be in charge of integrated planning for the district's urban and rural areas. The planning panel prepares a draft development plan that addresses critical issues of common interest among other things.
“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already chalked out the details of various development plans for Ganjam district and it would be easier for me to implement it,” said Bikram. “We would submit other development plans proposed by the people to the Chief Minister for approval. I would keep cordial relations with the public and the bureaucrats for implementation of the projects,” he said.
Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu said, “developmental planning is a continuous process. It changes according to the time and tastes of the people. Young and energetic leaders like Bikram must come forward to shoulder the responsibilities.”
Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei, who expressed her happiness over the appointment of Bikram Panda, said she hoped he would help boost the developmental plans of the BeMC.
Former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik was the Chairperson of District Planning Committee for Ganjam district earlier.