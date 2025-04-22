  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bihar to get 2nd Amrit Bharat train

Bihar to get 2nd Amrit Bharat train
x
Highlights

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will flag off a non-AC Amrit Bharat train service between Bihar's Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on April...

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will flag off a non-AC Amrit Bharat train service between Bihar's Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on April 24, the Railway Board said on Monday.

Once operational, it will be the second such modern state-of-the-art train connecting Bihar with the rest of the country. As of now, Amrit Bharat trains are operational on two routes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick