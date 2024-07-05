  • Menu
BJP appoints Rajasthan’s Satish Poonia as Haryana in charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP’s ex-president as Haryana state in charge.

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP’s ex-president as Haryana state in charge.

Poonia has been amongst BJP in-charge and co-in-charge appointed for 24 states by BJP President J.P. Nadda. He has also served as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the last assembly.

Along with Poonia, UP Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar has been appointed as co-in-charge.

In the Lok Sabha elections too, the party had appointed Satish Poonia as the state election in-charge in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the BJP has not yet decided who will be the party’s Rajasthan chief as the name of the desert state did not appear in this list of 24 states, which was released on Friday.

Arun Singh served as the last state in-charge in Rajasthan and ever since his shifting to Andhra Pradesh, the position remained vacant.

