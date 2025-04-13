BJP MLA's Son Under Scrutiny After Associate Allegedly Assaults Temple Priest In Dewas

An incident involving the son of a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Indore has come under public scrutiny after his associates allegedly attacked a priest at the renowned Chamunda Devi temple in Dewas when denied entry after closing hours.

According to reports, Rudraksh Shukla, son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, arrived at the temple around 12:45 AM with a convoy of vehicles. Security footage that has emerged on social media shows Rudraksh and his group at the locked temple entrance.

The confrontation reportedly began when one of Rudraksh's associates, Jitendra Raghuwanshi from Dewas, demanded the temple be opened to allow Rudraksh inside for worship. When priest Updesh Nath refused citing temple regulations prohibiting nighttime access, Jitendra allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Following a complaint, police have filed charges against Jitendra under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for verbal abuse and physical assault. Notably, the FIR names only Jitendra and makes no mention of Rudraksh Shukla.

The priest claims he received a call after filing the complaint pressuring him to withdraw it, describing the incident as an "internal matter." In a recorded statement, he firmly stated, "I will not compromise."

Police officials have acknowledged the incident involving approximately 10-12 vehicles at the temple premises. A senior officer stated, "We are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity of the temple and will take appropriate action after examining all evidence," adding that the named accused has a prior criminal record.