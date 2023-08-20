BJP poised for gains in northern Chhattisgarh: Survey

Live
The BJP is predicted to emerge as the winner in the Chhattisgarh' northern region, securing seven out of 14 seats, a significant increase from its previous tally of zero in the 2018 polls, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.
According to the survey, the ruling Congress is expected to lose seven seats in the region, against 14 picked up in the previous polls.
Other parties failed to secure any seats previously, and it seems they are facing a similar situation this time around too.
As per the survey, while the BJP is the dominant party, but both it and the Congress have the potential to win between five to nine seats each in the northern region. It assigns one possible seat to other parties.
