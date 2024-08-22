BJP’s Mamata Mohanta files nomination for RS bypoll

Bhubaneswar : Renowned Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta filed her nomination as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Odisha on Wednesday.Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, as well as MPs, MLAs and ministers, Mohanta submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Assembly.

Given BJP’s strength in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, Mohanta is well-positioned to win the bypoll and secure the Rajya Sabha seat she vacated as a BJD member on July 31. A day later, she joined the BJP.

The BJP has 74 seats in Odisha Assembly, while the BJD has 51, Congress 14 and there are three Independent MLAs and one CPI(M) legislator.

After submitting her papers, Mohanta expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Majhi. She vowed to work for the people of the State and her community.

Majhi expressed confidence in Mohanta’s victory, saying, “We are optimistic that she will emerge as a winner and will represent Odisha in the Rajya Sabha.”

Mohanta was previously elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJD candidate in April 2020 and resigned with 18 months remaining in her six-year term.There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha of which eight are with BJD, BJP (1) and one vacant.



“I am taking the pledge today to serve the people and work for the betterment of my community, the people of Mayurbhanj and Odisha. I hope my aim will be fulfilled,” said Mohanta.

The BJP had on Tuesday announced Mohanta’s candidature for the by-election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha.