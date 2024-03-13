BJP's Odisha Unit Holds Crucial Talks With Amit Shah Amidst Alliance Speculations

Key members of the BJP's Odisha unit engaged in talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, as alliance discussions with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) continue, according to sources. Leaders present at the meeting included BJP's state election in-charge Vijaypal Tomar and state party chief Manmohan Samal.

This development follows recent statements by Manmohan Samal asserting that there were no discussions regarding an alliance with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's BJD during a party meeting on poll preparations. Despite such claims, speculations persist about the BJD potentially rekindling ties with the BJP and aligning with the NDA bloc.

The meeting with Amit Shah coincides with reports suggesting that the BJP is poised to release its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The possibility of an alliance between the BJP and the BJD gained traction following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on March 5. The day after the visit, BJD leaders engaged in a lengthy meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, to discuss alliance prospects with the BJP.

The BJD had previously exited the BJP-led NDA in 2009 after an 11-year political partnership, prompted by failed seat-sharing negotiations. The current developments signal the intricacies and evolving dynamics in Odisha's political landscape as the parties explore the potential for collaboration ahead of the upcoming elections.