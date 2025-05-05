BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal slams Mahagathbandhan, predicts NDA win with over 220 seats in Bihar

Senior BJP leader and four-time Lok Sabha MP from West Champaran, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, mounted an attack on the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Monday, labelling them “brainless,” “unbalanced,” and “corrupt.”

Addressing the media in Patna, Jaiswal accused the Congress of being influenced by foreign powers.

“Congress has neither brains nor balanced people. They take funding from abroad and speak the language of foreign powers,” he alleged.

Targeting the Mahagathbandhan, Jaiswal dismissed its political efforts as ineffective and lacking direction.

“Their meetings are meaningless. They only want to grab power and divide it among themselves. Nothing will come of their alliance,” he said.

Most of the corrupt politicians come from the INDI alliance, he said.

He downplayed the significance of the Grand Alliance not projecting a chief ministerial face, remarking, “How does it matter if they have or haven’t finalised a face?”

Expressing confidence in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Jaiswal predicted a decisive mandate in the upcoming Bihar elections.

“Our alliance is fully united. With the people’s support, we will secure over 220 seats and a three-fourths majority,” he asserted.

Jaiswal also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, demanding that the party take full responsibility for the violence.

“The 1984 riots and the killings of Hindus and Sikhs in 1947 are dark chapters in our history. Congress bears full responsibility for these shameful events,” he said.

Jaiswal’s remarks reflect the BJP’s intensifying campaign posture as the electoral contest in Bihar gathers pace.

Responses from the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan are awaited, potentially setting the stage for a heated political face-off.

With the Assembly election due in Bihar later this year, the INDI alliance has said that it will contest the election unitedly in all 243 seats.