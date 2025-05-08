Bomb Threat at Jaipur Stadium Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes

It is a known fact that the Indian Army carried out strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the name "Operation Sindoor", successfully destroying the camps. The central government reported that nearly 100 terrorists were neutralized. As a result, celebrations have erupted across the country.

At the same time, a bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur Cricket Stadium, prompting heightened security. The stadium authorities immediately alerted the police, who tightened the security measures. Currently, the IPL 2025 season is underway, and Rajasthan Royals' matches are being hosted at the Jaipur venue. Notably, Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play their final league match against the Punjab Kings at the same stadium on May 16.

Police revealed that an email was received by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium authorities at 9:13 AM. Referring to Operation Sindoor, the email stated:

"As a mark of our success in Operation Sindoor, we will carry out a bomb blast in your stadium. Save everyone if you can."

Authorities have launched an official investigation into the email.