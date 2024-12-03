Building Amaravati’s Future: ₹11,467 Crore in New Roads, Housing, and Infrastructure

The CRDA authority has approved the resumption of various construction works in the capital, Amaravati, at a cost of Rs. 11,467 crore in the first phase.

Key projects include the construction of main roads with Rs. 2,498 crores, the development of Palavagu, Kondaveeti Vagu, Gravity canals, and the construction of three reservoirs at a cost of Rs. 1,585 crores.

Residential buildings for All India Services officers, gazetted and non-gazetted officers, and Class IV employees will be completed at a cost of Rs. 3,525 crore. Development works for layouts allotted to farmers under land consolidation will continue with Rs. 3,859 crores.

The earlier tenders for 2019 will be canceled, and fresh tenders will be called for these works as per the new SSR rates. The authority has also approved the invitation of fresh tenders for the HappyNest project in Amaravati, with a revised estimate of Rs. 984.10 crore. The government will pay Rs. 270.71 crore to CRDA due to project delays.

The 41st meeting of the CRDA Authority was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu at his residence in Undavalli on Monday evening.

Many of these works will be undertaken with funds from the World Bank and ADB.

Here are the highlights:

Construction of Buildings

A total of 1,440 flats for gazetted officers (Type-1, Type-2) and Class-4 employees are being built at a cost of Rs. 594.54 crore. The construction includes 14 towers with stilt+12 floors.

Infrastructure works worth Rs. 226.26 crore are underway at the quarters for gazetted officers, covering amenities such as drinking water, underground drainage, floodwater channels, street lighting, internal roads, building security, and landscaping.

Construction of 1,140 flats for non-gazetted officers will continue at a cost of Rs. 607.50 crore, with 12 towers (stilt+12 storeys).

Another Rs. 594.36 crore is allocated for construction and infrastructure works at apartment towers for non-gazetted officers, including 855 flats in 9 towers (stilt+12).

The authority has also approved the completion of 115 bungalows for officers of All India Services (Chief Secretaries, Secretaries) at a cost of Rs. 516.6 crore. These buildings will have a total built-up area of 5,28,125 sq. ft under a G+1 system.

Development of Land Pooling System (LPS) Layouts

The CRDA has divided the layouts allotted to farmers under the Land Pooling System (LPS) into several zones. The authority has approved the development of infrastructure in 8,496.30 acres across seven LPS zones at a cost of Rs. 3,859.66 crore. This includes the construction of internal roads, special ducts for fresh water, floodwater, sewage, electricity, and ITC cables, as well as walking and cycling tracks along every road. The original estimate for these works was Rs. 3,306.59 crore before 2019.

Major Highway Works

The authority approved the cancellation of previous contracts for Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) packages from Package 1 to Package 22 and Seed Access Road packages. These included major infrastructure works, flood prevention, and greenery projects.

Flood prevention works in three packages in Amaravati will be funded by the World Bank and ADB. Package 1 will cost Rs. 590.74 crore, Package 2 will cost Rs. 386.95 crore, and Package 3 will cost Rs. 608.26 crore. A total of Rs. 1,585.95 crore will be spent on these projects.

The authority also approved the continuation of construction and infrastructure works under Package-5 for N-18 road (Rs. 98.17 crore), N-15 road (Rs. 482.01 crore), and E-6 road (Rs. 452.96 crore). Additionally, approval was given for E-8 road works with a cost of Rs. 522.92 crore and N-11 road works at Rs. 419.85 crore.

The authority has approved the appointment of a Project Management Consultant for the major infrastructure, floodwater management, and greenery works in Amaravati.

Road Connectivity with National Highways