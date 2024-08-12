Canadian MP calls on EAM Jaishankar, says relationship with India remains 'very important'

New Delhi: Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, a vocal critic of the Justin Trudeau government, met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Monday.



"Delighted to meet Canadian MP Chandrakanth Arya. As a genuine advocate of India - Canada friendship, appreciate his views and value his insights," the EAM posted on X after meeting the visiting MP.

Arya, who has led the fight against the Canadian government for giving refuge to pro-Khalistani elements in the country, stated that the Canada-India relationship remains "very important" for both countries and highlighted the comment made by the outgoing Canadian High Commissioner in India a few months back where he had said that "in the long-term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned".

"Economic relations, specifically Canadian investments in India are going strong. Skilled professionals from India are meeting our human talent needs. We have a huge number of international students from India. We must do everything possible not only to maintain this but to take it to the next level," said Arya.

As the Trudeau government continues to give refuge to extremist elements in the country, India has repeatedly asserted that further deterioration in bilateral ties would eventually result in a big loss for Canada.

"Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence, freedom of speech cannot be freedom to support separatism and terrorism in a foreign country. It cannot be... A group of Khalistanis have been misusing Canada's freedom laws for years. But when the Canadian government has any political compulsions, they accommodate these people who are also their vote bank," said Jaishankar a few months ago while speaking at 'Vishwabandhu Bharat' interaction in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"Our relations have been spoiled today because of the activities of these people who are even threatening our Ambassador and various diplomats posted in the country. They threw smoke bombs inside the High Commission and, at one time, our diplomats were facing great difficulty to get out of the building. People who supported terror activities against India have been given refuge in Canada. The government there should have a relook at the entire situation," the EAM had added.

Last month, as another Hindu temple in Alberta's capital Edmonton was vandalised with hateful graffiti, Arya emphasised the urgent need to rein in radicals before it was too late.

"The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalized again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada have been vandalized with hateful graffiti. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India," the Indian-origin Canadian MP wrote on X.

Be it publicly celebrating in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi or brandishing images of deadly weapons, Arya said that Khalistani extremists seems to "get away with ease" with their public rhetoric of hate and violence.

"Again, let me put it on record. Hindu-Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians," he wrote.