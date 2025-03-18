Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
CB begins fresh probe into Naba murder case
The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday began a fresh investigation into the killing of former minister Naba Kishore Das, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Assembly.
Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday began a fresh investigation into the killing of former minister Naba Kishore Das, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Assembly. Harichandan’s announcement came after Naba Das’s wife Minati Das sought an appointment with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to demand a CBI probe into the murder. “The CBI could have done the investigation, but we considered that the Crime Branch was not less talented given the freedom," the minister said. "The Crime Branch will probe into different angles of the murder case, the investigation of which was misled during the previous BJD government,” he added.
Sources said a two-member CB team, comprising a new investigating officer ASP Vijay Mallick and DSP Diptimayee Mallick, visited Das's residence at Sarbahal in Jharsuguda and recorded the statements. They have recorded the statements of Naba Das’s daughter Dipali Das and his son Bishal Das.