CB begins fresh probe into Naba murder case

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday began a fresh investigation into the killing of former minister Naba Kishore Das, said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Assembly. Harichandan’s announcement came after Naba Das’s wife Minati Das sought an appointment with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to demand a CBI probe into the murder. “The CBI could have done the investigation, but we considered that the Crime Branch was not less talented given the freedom," the minister said. "The Crime Branch will probe into different angles of the murder case, the investigation of which was misled during the previous BJD government,” he added.

Sources said a two-member CB team, comprising a new investigating officer ASP Vijay Mallick and DSP Diptimayee Mallick, visited Das's residence at Sarbahal in Jharsuguda and recorded the statements. They have recorded the statements of Naba Das’s daughter Dipali Das and his son Bishal Das.