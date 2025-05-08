Live
- Karimnagar salutes Army for delivering justice to Pahalgam victims
- Wanaparthy: DMHO seizes 2 first-aid centres in raid
- Rs 4.86 cr contributed to Armed Forces Flag Day fund
- CBI chief Sood gets one-year extension
- Court sentences accused to life imprisonment
- PM cancels Europe tour
- Simulating Multiple Hostile Scenarios…Mock drills held across country
- Civil defence mock drills held in Hyderabad
- Surveillance stepped up to ensure security of defence establishments
- Over 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood got a one-year extension on Wednesday, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approving it.
An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said, According to sources, the three-member selection panel that met at the Prime Minister’s Office deliberated on the names of a few senior IPS officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. However, no consensus could be reached, following which the members agreed to extend Sood’s tenure by a year. The deliberations come ahead of the scheduled end of Sood’s two-year fixed tenure on May 25.
