CBI chief Sood gets one-year extension

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood got a one-year extension on Wednesday, with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approving it.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said, According to sources, the three-member selection panel that met at the Prime Minister’s Office deliberated on the names of a few senior IPS officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. However, no consensus could be reached, following which the members agreed to extend Sood’s tenure by a year. The deliberations come ahead of the scheduled end of Sood’s two-year fixed tenure on May 25.

