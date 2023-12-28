Live
- BJP in Goa holds meeting to discuss 2024 LS poll preparedness
- Action should be taken against dubious tourist guides: Goa BJP MLA
- B'luru: 53 held for vandalism during protests seeking prominence for Kannada
- Virat Kohli becomes first batter to cross 2000 runs in seven different calendar years
- RBI permits ICICI-Pru AMC and ICICI-Pru Life to acquire up to 9.95% stake in RBL Bank
- Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo India interim CEO, 2 others in PMLA case by a day
- Fire breaks out in cotton industry in Mulugu
- Rajasthan BJP chief highlights govt's commitment to fulfilling poll promises
- Mumbai airport transforms air-travel landscape to emerge aviation leader in 2023
- CBI nabs Nashik PF Commissioner, 2 others in Rs 2 lakh bribery case
Just In
CBI nabs Nashik PF Commissioner, 2 others in Rs 2 lakh bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, a PF officer, and an agent, in a corruption case of Rs 2 lakh, an official said here on Thursday.
Nashik (Maharashtra): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, a PF officer, and an agent, in a corruption case of Rs 2 lakh, an official said here on Thursday.
Following a complaint, the CBI sleuths set a trap and two PF officers and a private person for while accepting and giving the bribe.
They are identified as Regional PF Commissioner Ganesh Arote, Enforcement Officer Ajay Ahuja, and agent B. S. Mangalkar. They were produced before a CBI Court here which sebt them to custody till January 1, 2024, said the officials.
As per the complaint, the two PF officers hatched a conspiracy with a private PF consultant to demand and accept the bribe of Rs 2 lakh for settling a PF-related matter pertaining to the complainant’s firm. It was also alleged that the complainant should hand over the bribe to the PF consultant, according to the CBI.
The CBI sleuths also searched seven locations in Nashik belonging to the accused and have recovered incriminating material including cash, diaries containing details of illegal deals, plus other things, and further probe is underway, said the CBI.