CBI nabs Nashik PF Commissioner, 2 others in Rs 2 lakh bribery case

Nashik (Maharashtra): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, a PF officer, and an agent, in a corruption case of Rs 2 lakh, an official said here on Thursday.

Following a complaint, the CBI sleuths set a trap and two PF officers and a private person for while accepting and giving the bribe.

They are identified as Regional PF Commissioner Ganesh Arote, Enforcement Officer Ajay Ahuja, and agent B. S. Mangalkar. They were produced before a CBI Court here which sebt them to custody till January 1, 2024, said the officials.

As per the complaint, the two PF officers hatched a conspiracy with a private PF consultant to demand and accept the bribe of Rs 2 lakh for settling a PF-related matter pertaining to the complainant’s firm. It was also alleged that the complainant should hand over the bribe to the PF consultant, according to the CBI.

The CBI sleuths also searched seven locations in Nashik belonging to the accused and have recovered incriminating material including cash, diaries containing details of illegal deals, plus other things, and further probe is underway, said the CBI.