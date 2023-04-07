CBI to probe Oxfam India

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Thursday recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, sources said. The home ministry found that Oxfam India continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities, including other NGOs, even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers after amendment of the law, which came into force on September 29, 2020, sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from Oxfam India. During a survey by the Income Tax department, multiple emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, they said. The survey also "exposed" Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the NGO liberally over the years, they said.