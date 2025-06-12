CCEA green-flags railway projects worth Rs 6,405 cr

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two multi-tracking projects across the Indian Railways network, entailing an investment of Rs. 6,405 crore. The first project relates to the doubling of the 133 km Koderma–Barkakana railway line, which passes through a major coal-producing area of Jharkhand.

It also serves as the shortest and efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi. The second project involves doubling of the 185 km Ballari–Chikjajur railway line, which traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The two projects covering seven districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 km and are expected to generate direct employment for about 108 lakh human-days during construction, the official statement said.



