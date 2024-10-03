CDS General Anil Chauhan Reviews Indo-China Border Preparedness In Middle Sector

India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan conducted a strategic visit to the forward areas along the Indo-China border in the Middle Sector, which falls under the Indian Army's Central Command. The primary objective was to assess operational readiness in the region.



During his visit, General Chauhan received comprehensive briefings on the current security landscape and critical ground-level considerations. He engaged directly with deployed personnel, commending their professionalism and dedication while highlighting the importance of inter-agency collaboration.

As part of the visit, the CDS participated in a tree-planting initiative, aligning with the Indian Army's ongoing environmental conservation efforts in the Himalayan region. This activity, carried out in conjunction with the IbexBde of Uttar Bharat Area, aims to support long-term ecological preservation in the area.

The CDS's visit comes amidst heightened attention to India-China border dynamics. Earlier, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had cautioned about China's "Grey Zone" tactics along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). While noting that the current border situation remains stable, General Dwivedi emphasized that it is far from normal.

General Dwivedi highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts but stressed the sensitivity of ground realities. He warned about China's attempts to alter the status quo through artificial settlements and infrastructure development in contested areas. In response, he assured that India is well-prepared to counter such moves.

On the Indian side, the Army Chief underscored the importance of the Vibrant Villages Programme, a government initiative aimed at developing remote border areas. This program is seen as a strategic measure to bolster India's presence and infrastructure along the frontier regions.