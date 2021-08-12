Central government extended service of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday has been given extension of service by the Modi government, under which he will remain in his post for one more year.

Bhalla's term was to end on 22 August 2021. This is the second time that the tenure of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been extended for one more year.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the Indian Administrative Service.Bhalla was appointed as the Union Home Secretary in August 2019.