Centre plans to turn Northeast into India’s next saffron hub

New Delhi: Northeast is a key driver for India to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, and the region will also become the country’s next saffron hub, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Singh said that the government’s Mission Saffron initiative has since 2021 expanded saffron cultivation across Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

“Large-scale cultivation is now underway in Menchukha (Arunachal Pradesh) and Yuksom (Sikkim), with plans to extend to Nagaland and Manipur, making the Northeast India’s next saffron hub after Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore,” he noted.

The initiative strategically utilises uncultivated land, enhancing agricultural potential without disrupting existing crops.