Centre seals Rs 62,370-cr deal with HAL for 97 Tejas jets

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Thursday sealed the deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), procuring 97 more Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Among these, 68 are Fighters & 29 Twin Seaters. The deliveries of these Tejas jets will begin in 2027-2028. A contract was signed with the HAL for 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft- Mk1A with associated equipment for the IAF at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), the ministry said.

“The advanced LCA Mk1A integrates UTTAM AESA Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach & control actuators, with 64%+ indigenous content and 67 new indigenous items. Supported by 105 suppliers, the project will generate 11,750 jobs/year over six years. Deliveries will start in 2027-28, boosting IAF capability, Atmanirbhar Bharat & India’s defence preparedness,” the MoD statement added.

The agreement’s signing came over a month after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave a green signal for such mega procurement. It is the second such contract awarded to the state-run aerospace behemoth. Earlier in 2021, the MoD sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the Indian Air Force.