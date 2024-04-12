Chandigarh: After she joins BJP, Mann says Kaur’s resignation as IAS officer not accepted

Chandigarh : Shortly after Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the BJP in New Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government has not accepted her resignation as an IAS officer.

Sidhu and her husband joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital earlier in the day. After Sidhu resigned, her resignation was sent to chief minister by the chief secretary for his approval.



Sidhu was posted as managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation. “Parampal Kaur ji’s resignation as IAS officer has not been accepted by the Punjab government...Biba ji (Sidhu) was in such a hurry to become an IAS... but there is some procedure to leave.



Please understand the procedure for resigning. Otherwise, your entire earnings may be at risk,” Mann said in a post on X. A 2011-batch IAS officer, Sidhu had put in her papers a few days back, amid speculation that she might join the BJP.



Sidhu who was to retire in October this year sought premature retirement. She may be fielded from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat which is currently represented by Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Maluka who is a senior Akali Dal leader and former minister. Maluka is the member of the SAD’s manifesto committee formed for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

