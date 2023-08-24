Live
- BRICS rejects 'double standards' in countering terrorism
- Chandrayaan-3 success not just a milestone for India but for global space research too says PM Narendra Modi
- The Rise of Online Investment Platforms: Transforming the Way We Invest
- BJP to come up with new apps as part of its new social media campaign strategy
- Organised crime syndicate case: Delhi court acquits Neeraj Bawana, Rambeer Shokeen, others
- Congress announces general secretaries and secretaries for Chhattisgarh
- Karnataka High Court to Revisit Excessive Fares Case After Ride-Hailing Companies Charge Extra
- Pilot says Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, slams BJP
- Priyanka Gandhi appeals Centre to declare rain led destruction in Himachal as natural calamity
- Vijayan addresses poll rally; remains mum on row over dealings of daughter's firm
Just In
Chandrayaan-3 success not just a milestone for India but for global space research too says PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the success of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is a milestone not just for the country but for global space research as well, as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her wishes on the historic feat.
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the success of India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is a milestone not just for the country but for global space research as well, as he thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her wishes on the historic feat.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Harris said, "Congratulations to India for the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. It's an incredible feat for all the scientists and engineers involved. We are proud to partner with you on this mission and space exploration more broadly." To this, Modi replied, "Thank you for your warm wishes @VP @KamalaHarris.
The success of Chandrayaan-3 is not just a milestone for India but for global space research. Collaborative spirit in space exploration accelerates our journey to progress." In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.