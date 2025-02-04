Choice between Sweden's welfare or Pakistan's failure: Jain

New Delhi : As the Delhi Assembly polls draw closer, AAP leader Satyendar Jain has said the people must decide whether they want to follow the governance model of developed nations like Sweden and France or end up like "failed states" such as Pakistan and Uganda. In an interview with PTI ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Jain defended the AAP's welfare-driven policies, arguing that free healthcare, education and basic utilities are essential for national progress.

“If we are wrong in providing free welfare schemes, then developed countries like Sweden, France and Denmark are also wrong. These countries have been investing taxpayers' money in public welfare for decades, just like we are doing,” he asserted. Jain, the AAP's candidate from Shakur Basti, criticized the other political parties for their approach over the past seven decades.

“For 78 years, the governments did not spend enough on public welfare. What has that achieved? We are saying that, for the first time, we will prioritize the people," said Jain. "The real question is: Do we follow the path of developed nations or failed models like Uganda and Pakistan?” he asked. Jain, who has been a key figure in implementing the AAP's flagship schemes like free electricity and mohalla clinics, argued that social welfare is an investment and not an expense. “BJP and others call it ‘freebies,' but what about Scandinavian countries that provide free healthcare and education? Should we call them failures too?” he questioned.

The three-time MLA, who has represented Shakur Basti since 2013, highlighted his contributions, including constructing roads, installing sewer lines, setting up gyms and providing playgrounds for children. “In the past 40 years, I am the first person to bring development and install streetlights in the societies,” he said. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Jain said while the AAP asks for votes based on development, the ruling party at the Centre relies on “hooliganism.”

“They campaign on emotional issues like attacking Pakistan. But where is the focus on governance?” he asked. Jain blamed the BJP for developmental lapses in his constituency, stating that the local MP and councillors from the saffron party had failed to deliver. “All the councillors from my constituency belong to the BJP and the MP is also from their party. The works that were supposed to be done by them are left incomplete,” he claimed.

Jain also mocked the BJP's Delhi manifesto, which promises welfare schemes similar to the AAP's.

“It took them 10 years to realize that the Kejriwal model benefits people. But voters will always choose the original over a copy,” he said. The BJP has fielded Karnail Singh against Jain and the Congress has pitted Satish Luthra against the AAP's three-time sitting MLA.

Jain also took a swipe at his BJP rival Karnail Singh, and said, “BJP has fielded a candidate who isn't from Shakur Basti, isn't from Delhi, and isn't even from India. Their candidate is a migratory bird from America. Will people travel to America for their work if he wins?” Amid opposition claims that Kejriwal cannot serve as the chief minister due to his bail conditions, Jain dismissed the speculation.