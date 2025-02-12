Clashes erupt over hoarding dispute in Jharkhand’s Koderma, 15 injured

Koderma: A violent clash broke out between two groups in the Domchanch area of Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Wednesday over the placement and removal of hoardings and banners near the Ravidas temple.

The altercation quickly escalated into stone pelting, leaving at least 15 people, including three policemen, injured.

According to reports, tensions flared when a group of people began removing hoardings and posters that had been put up near the Ravidas temple. These banners were related to the ongoing construction of a Durga Mata temple a short distance away. The removal was met with strong opposition from the other group, leading to heated arguments that soon spiralled into a physical confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said that as the situation worsened, both sides engaged in heavy stone pelting, causing injuries to several people. Among the injured were Domchanch Police Station in-charge Omprakash and two other policemen, one of whom sustained a head injury.

Upon receiving information about the violence, local police rushed to the scene and attempted to control the situation. However, the agitated crowd also targeted the police personnel with stones, forcing authorities to use mild force to disperse them.

Senior officials, including Koderma Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Riya Singh, along with a heavy police contingent, arrived at the site to restore order.

The entire area has since been put under heavy security, with additional forces deployed to prevent further unrest.

Following the clashes, several nearby shops were closed, and a sense of tension continued to prevail in the locality.

Police have detained several people suspected of involvement in the violence and have also seized several motorcycles found at the scene.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for inciting violence.