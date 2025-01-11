Clop lacks context, says DIG after video on conception lecture to schoolgirls goes viral

Bhopal: A video of a senior woman police officer in Madhya Pradesh offering advice to teenage schoolgirls on dos and don'ts for bearing bright babies, has gone viral and drawn flak. However, the cop is unfazed by the noise over it and has clarified that the circulated video clip “lacks context.”

The ‘advise’ was given by the senior police officer of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) rank to schoolgirls during an awareness campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing DIG of Shahdol, Savita Sohane talking about 'conceiving' to the girls in the classroom.

During a discussion with the girl students in a government higher secondary school, Sohane offered specific guidance on conception.

"Don't conceive on Purnima. Bow down before the Sun and do salutation by offering water to bring forth 'ojaswi (bright)' offspring.” Shahdol DIG Savita Sohane was heard saying.

The DIG, who is unmarried, also spoke to students about the importance of planning for future generations, asking, "You will bring forth a new generation on Earth. How are you going to go about it?"

Sohane gave this advice to the students during the 'Mai Hun Abhimanyu' programme of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The campaign 'Mai Hun Abhimanyu' has been launched with the aim to prevent crimes against women and children, and to create a safe environment for them.

As part of the campaign, school administrations along with local police organise various types of programmes to raise awareness about women's safety.

The campaign evolves activities such as panel discussions, community participation and guest lectures etc.

After the video went viral on social media, Sohane told reporters that she frequently speaks at schools as part of the 'Mai Hoon Abhimanyu’ programme, an initiative aimed at creating a safe environment and promoting respect for girls.

She explained that the lecture was based on her personal spiritual pursuits, including reading scriptures and listening to sermons.

Regarding her comments on avoiding conception during a full moon, she noted its significance as a holy period in Hinduism.

Sohane, who taught at a government school before joining the police force 31-years-ago, emphasised that her hour-long talk focussed on respecting girls, particularly considering crimes against women and children.

She believes the circulated video clip lacks context.