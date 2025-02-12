CM Mohan Yadav to meet industrialists in Delhi ahead of global investors summit

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold one-on-one and roundtable meetings with industrialists at the Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday as part of the final preparations for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal.

As a curtain-raiser to GIS 2025, CM Yadav has invited leading industrialists from across the country for the summit. After addressing the inaugural session, he will engage in discussions with business leaders to highlight investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior state government officials accompanying the CM will present the state's new investment policy, which offers incentives, ease of doing business, and sector-specific benefits.

The policy includes 10 sub-policies under the MP Industry Promotion Policy, covering key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, footwear, toys, aerospace, and defense manufacturing.

The policy prioritizes employment generation and investment facilitation, with the government acting as a catalyst for investors. To ensure transparency, all necessary approvals -- from land allocation to labor clearances -- will be granted within a fixed timeframe under the Lok Sewa Guarantee Act.

The state government is also prioritizing innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment generation by adopting strategies to foster a startup culture that aligns with the aspirations of the youth.

Additionally, the new film policy aims to promote film production in Madhya Pradesh. It offers extra incentives for films centered on youth, women, and inspirational figures. A single-window system will streamline approvals for films, small-budget projects, and TV serials.

CM Yadav has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Global Investment Summit on February 24, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on February 25.

The state has good connectivity, with a National Highway network of more than 5,000 km and rail network with 550 trains crossing daily. It is ranked 7th in the Export Preparedness Index 2021 and stands among Indian states in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) conducted by the World Bank.