CM Sukhu accorded warm welcome

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome by the employees of H.P. Secretariat at Shimla today. Thousands of officers and officials of the Secretariat lined up in queue to welcome the Chief Minister at the Main Gate.



People of different walks of life also congratulated the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on assuming the office of Chief Minister. Later while interacting with the Members of HAS Officers Association, the Chief Minister urged them to work with renewed zeal, dedication and commitment to come up to the expectations of the people of the State. He said that good governance was essential for good government; therefore, it becomes duty of the officers to devote their time for redressal of the grievances of the people. He said that the officers should work to bring a pleasant change in the lives of common man.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda were also present on the occasion among others.