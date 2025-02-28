CM Yogi launches cleanliness drive at Sangam after worshipping Maa Ganga

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday morning for the formal completion of the Mahakumbh 2025. During his visit, he actively participated in a cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Mahakumbh Nagar, joining sanitation workers to clean the riverbank.

Alongside his ministers, CM Yogi removed clothes and other items left behind by devotees, marking the start of an extensive cleanliness campaign throughout the fair area. After the cleaning initiative, CM Yogi, accompanied by his cabinet ministers, proceeded to the Sangam via a floating jetty.





On the way, he fed Siberian birds from the jetty, symbolizing harmony with nature. Upon reaching the Sangam, he performed a traditional puja for Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and the invisible Maa Saraswati, reciting Vedic mantras. With his ministers, he conducted the 'Dugdhabhishek' ceremony for the river Ganga. He offered the Ganga Aarti, praying for the welfare of the public.





During the visit, CM Yogi greeted the devotees who had gathered for the holy dip at the Sangam. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and Anil Rajbhar, were present. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar, and Principal Secretary (Home & Information) Sanjay Prasad were among those who attended.





CM Yogi was also presented with a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records for three historic achievements made by the Mela Authority, the largest simultaneous river-cleaning drive—329 people cleaning the river at multiple locations, the biggest sanitation campaign—where 19,000 workers participated in a massive cleanup drive, and the largest handprint artwork—created by 10,102 people over eight hours.