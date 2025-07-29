Cognizant holds pre-placement connect event at MITS

Madanapalle: Cognizant, a global technology and professional services leader, conducted a pre-placement connect event at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University for final-year B Tech and M Tech students here on Monday.

Key speakers Raghavendra Kulkarni, Global Delivery Partner, and Jitender Singh, HR Senior Manager - Campus Recruitment, shared valuable insights on industry expectations, emerging tech skills, and career opportunities at Cognisant.

The interactive session highlighted the growing demand for skills in Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Java. Kulkarni emphasised continuous learning and aligning academic goals with industry standards, while Singh guided students on succeeding in online assessments and tech interviews.

Venu Chowdary, Head of Placement & Training at MITS, thanked Cognisant for their continued collaboration in shaping industry-ready graduates.