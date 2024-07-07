Conduct entrance test in transparent manner: Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG be conducted again and all "paper leak scams" thoroughly investigated under the Supreme Court's supervision. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that be it NCERT books or leakage in exams, the Modi government is bent on "destroying our education system".

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said the Modi government has told the Supreme Court that no paper has been leaked in NEET-UG. "This blatant lie is being told to lakhs of youths. Their future is being ruined," Kharge said. The Congress leader pointed out that the education ministry has said that "there have been irregularities or cheating only at a few places" but this is "misleading".

