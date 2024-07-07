Live
- Give gazetted status to ACTOs says Mohammad Mujahid Hussain
- Bengal municipal job case: Similar question papers were set for different posts
- Advocating for a drug-free future
- NFIW opposes govt ‘proposal’ on gender-neutral rape laws
- ‘Understanding law of anti-gravity’, actress Deepti Sadhwani drops pics doing aerial yoga
- Temples in dist to get a facelift
- Farmers, traders plead for restoring abandoned wayside market
- Will solve problems with cooperation of Ministers says MP Raghuram
- Youthful dramas, sci-fi Kannada films mark first-half of 2024
- Nigama RV: A Prominent Figure in Contemporary Indian Literature
Just In
Conduct entrance test in transparent manner: Kharge
Highlights
The Congress on Saturday demanded that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG be conducted again and all "paper leak scams" thoroughly investigated under the Supreme Court's supervision.
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG be conducted again and all "paper leak scams" thoroughly investigated under the Supreme Court's supervision. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that be it NCERT books or leakage in exams, the Modi government is bent on "destroying our education system".
In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said the Modi government has told the Supreme Court that no paper has been leaked in NEET-UG. "This blatant lie is being told to lakhs of youths. Their future is being ruined," Kharge said. The Congress leader pointed out that the education ministry has said that "there have been irregularities or cheating only at a few places" but this is "misleading".
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS