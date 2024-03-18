Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Cong and BJP in war of words over ‘Shakti’, Pawan Khera dubs it a fight between ‘divine vs demonic’ power
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the ‘fight against Shakti’ has led to barbs trading and political bickering between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the ‘fight against Shakti’ has led to barbs trading and political bickering between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Both the parties, while taking potshots at each other, are accusing each other of insulting Shakti, a divine force in Hinduism that manifests in many forms.
Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday rallied behind Rahul’s remarks on Shakti and moving a step further, dubbed the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 as a fight between ‘divine power vs demonic power’.
Claiming that divine force backs Congress, Khera alleged that the episodes of women harassment under Modi government runs long and the latter will pay the price for this in upcoming elections.
Listing out cases of crimes against women, Khera accused the government of looking the other way while the women got abused and harassed in Unnao, Hathras and Kathua.
“What happened to the rapists of Kathua, Unnao and Hathras? What your government did when women were paraded naked in Manipur and made the nation hang heads in shame?” he asked.
Khera’s reaction came on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasting the Congress, at a public rally in Telangana on Monday. PM Modi also vowed to fight ‘till his last breath’ against any attempt to denigrate ‘Shakti’, something that he equated to mothers, sisters and daughters.
After Rahul’s controversial statement at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday, the BJP was quick to launch a scathing attack and accused him of promoting misogynist views. It also called out the Hindu hatred of the Congress party and claimed that ‘Rahul’s remarks revealed the real intent of the party’.
What ignited the whole controversy was Rahul’s remarks at the INDIA alliance rally, “There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hindi. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us?”