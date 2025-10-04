Cong launches ‘yatra’ from Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Thursday launched a year-long yatra in Odisha from Malkangiri to Mayurbhanj for creating awareness among people about alleged vote theft and rising crimes against women during the BJP’s rule in the State.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das commenced the march at Mugi point in Malkangiri district, bordering Chhattisgarh, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“The yatra is named ‘Gandhi Pathe Odisha’. On the first day, the yatra will be held from Mugi point to Potere via Motu in the district,” he said.Das said the march will continue for two days, and there will be a break in view of the upcoming bypoll to the Nuapada Assembly segment.

“Once the bypoll is completed, we will resume the yatra. The party will cover all the 314 blocks in the State and create awareness among people on the BJP’s ‘vote chori’ and anti-women attitude,” the OPCC president claimed. Addressing a gathering at Mugi point, the confluence of three rivers dividing Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Das unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.”There is no phone network at the confluence of three rivers. There is no development. The place has potential to become a tourist spot, but this has not been realised,” Das said.

The Odisha Congress leader also criticised the previous BJD government for failing to stop the Polavaram project, which could inundate several villages in Malkangiri district.The OPCC president raised the incident of a girl becoming pregnant at a state-run residential school at Chitrakonda.

Nobody is happy with the BJP government in Odisha. Farmers, women, youths and all sections of society are being exploited by the BJP dispensation,” he alleged.