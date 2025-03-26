Congress MPs Protest Speaker’s Move to Adjourn House on Gandhi

A delegation of Congress MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, voicing concern over what they termed as the “denial of opportunity” for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House. The meeting followed the adjournment of the session just as Gandhi rose to address Parliament.

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, along with general secretary K.C. Venugopal, whip Manickam Tagore, and 70 other MPs, sought clarification from Birla regarding the matter. The Speaker had earlier stated that members are expected to follow parliamentary rules to maintain the dignity of the House.

Birla emphasized the importance of adhering to decorum, noting that the Leader of the Opposition must also align with these expectations. “The conduct of members should reflect the high standards of this House,” he said. However, as Gandhi attempted to speak, the session was adjourned.

Following the adjournment, Gandhi addressed reporters, expressing frustration over not being permitted to speak. “The House is not functioning democratically. As the Leader of the Opposition, I should be allowed to speak whenever I stand. The Speaker made an unsubstantiated remark about me and left without giving me a chance to respond,” he stated.

He further alleged that space for opposition voices was shrinking in Parliament. “There should be room for both government and opposition. But here, only the government has a voice. When the Prime Minister spoke about Kumbh Mela, I wanted to acknowledge it and discuss unemployment. But I was not given the opportunity,” he said.

On being asked about Birla’s remarks regarding his conduct, Gandhi denied any wrongdoing. “For the past week, I have not been allowed to speak. This is a new method to suppress the Opposition,” he remarked.

During a discussion on public concerns, Venugopal had concluded his speech before Birla made a general comment about expected behavior in the House. Though the context was unclear, the Speaker mentioned Rule 349, which outlines members’ responsibilities to uphold parliamentary decorum.

“In this House, we have seen family members serve together—father and daughter, mother and daughter, husband and wife. Given this history, I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself within the rules,” Birla stated.

The Congress delegation urged the Speaker to ensure that opposition voices are not stifled, reiterating their demand for Gandhi to be given his due opportunity to speak in the House.