Cong's Pramod Tiwari backs students' protest in Prayagraj; calls demands justified

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari expressed strong support for the students protesting in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, emphasising that their demands were justified.

He stated, "The students are expressing their concerns in a non-political manner. The things that were previously agreed upon — why were the students subjected to such harsh treatment, including a lathi charge, for days? This was a wrong step.

"Their other demands are also appropriate and should be accepted as well. I extend my full support to the students and their peaceful protest."

Student protests have intensified as they demand that Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams be conducted in a single shift, a system previously in place. The change, students argue, would make the exam process fairer and easier to manage.

The protests saw a significant development as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after three days of agitation outside the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj, agreed to the students' demands.

CM Yogi ordered the reversal of the UPPSC’s plan to hold staggered preliminary exams for the PCS-2024, and it was confirmed that the exam would now be conducted in a single day.

In addition, CM Adityanath directed the UPPSC to establish a committee to devise a strategy for conducting the RO/ARO-2023 exams.

Meanwhile, Pramod Tiwari also remarked on recent comments made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP of sowing division and encouraging divisive rhetoric.

The Congress leader echoed Kharge’s concerns, saying, "What Mallikarjun Kharge has said is in national interest and for the welfare of the country. The actions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister are against the unity and integrity of our nation. PM Modi must understand that elections will come and go, such violence-promoting statements harm society. Instead of fostering hatred, he should promote peace."

"For BJP, the party may come first, but for the Congress, the nation always comes first," he added.

Responding to the BJP’s divisive speeches, the Congress leader criticised PM Modi for disregarding ethical conduct and respect for the Opposition, referring to comments comparing Opposition leaders to historical figures like Aurangzeb.

Tiwari stated, “If anyone has lowered the dignity of the Prime Minister’s position, it is you. PM Modi should learn from leaders like late PM Indira Gandhi and former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who upheld the position’s respect and unity.”