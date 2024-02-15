Live
- Prathipati Pulla Rao express anguish over housing for poor scheme
- Arrangements made at polling booths, sats Kadapa district collector
- MLA contested Ganesh participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti
- Tata Group, Assam govt to build Rs 25,000cr semiconductor packaging plant: MoS IT
- Days after ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish exchanges pleasantries with Lalu
- Sanjay Nath was unsure about being part of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'
- Days after ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish exchanges pleasantries with Lalu
- 2023 was one of the best years for emerging stock markets other than China
- Maharashtra opposition MVA hails SC judgement on electoral bonds, slams BJP
- Singhania's Unveils a New Dimension of Luxury in Banjara Hills with Exclusive Ready-to-Wear Collection
Just In
Days after ditching Grand Alliance, Nitish exchanges pleasantries with Lalu
Highlights
Day after parting ways with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and returning to NDA fold, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday exchanged pleasantries with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Bihar assembly.
Patna: Day after parting ways with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and returning to NDA fold, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday exchanged pleasantries with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Bihar assembly.
Lalu, along with wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and two candidates of Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav, was going towards the chamber of secretary cum returning officer at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat while Nitish was stepping out from it.
Jha and Sanjay Yadav have filed the nominations of Rajya Sabha in front of Raj Kumar, the secretary cum returning officer of the state assembly.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS